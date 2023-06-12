Milwaukee tactical situation near 84th and Marion

article

Milwaukee police had a tactical setup on a residence near 84th and Marion on Monday, June 12.

Police were at this residence because they believed that a person who was connected to a homicide was inside. Officers executed a search warrant which revealed the suspect was not inside the residence.

Milwaukee police know who they are looking for regarding the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.