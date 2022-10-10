Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust.
The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman.
Milwaukee police said the victim was 40. She was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.