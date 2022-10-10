Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust.

The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman. 

Milwaukee police said the victim was 40. She was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.   