Milwaukee State of the City address; Mayor Johnson to deliver Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Cavalier Johnson
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, June 26 will deliver the State of the City Address.

The mayor is expected to address a range of topics – including the city's fiscal situation, economic development, and new initiatives. 

Mayor Johnson says the speech will focus on "One Milwaukee," an idea he wants to use to unify the city to help solve current challenges.