Milwaukee State of the City address; Mayor Johnson to deliver Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, June 26 will deliver the State of the City Address.
The mayor is expected to address a range of topics – including the city's fiscal situation, economic development, and new initiatives.
Mayor Johnson says the speech will focus on "One Milwaukee," an idea he wants to use to unify the city to help solve current challenges.