Milwaukee police: Wanted man arrested after standoff

Milwaukee police said officers arrested a wanted man Saturday, June 4 after an hours-long standoff near 26th and North.

According to police, officers went to check for the suspect around 1:45 p.m. When officers made contact, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a building and refused to leave.

The police department's Tactical Enforcement Unit and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. After several hours of negotiations, the suspect – a 38-year-old Milwaukee man – was arrested without further incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

