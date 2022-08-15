Milwaukee stabbing: 2 seriously injured near 6th and Orchard

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 15 near S. 6th Street and W. Orchard on the city's south side.

Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victims.

The victims, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained serious injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. He sustained a minor cut and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

