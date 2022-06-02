Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least five different shooting incidents.

Four people were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest."

Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she was outside a home when shots were fired, and she was hit.

Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots not far from a Milwaukee school around 1:30 p.m. No one was struck by the gunfire.

A 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded after police said a bullet entered her home from an upper unit around 5 p.m.

Two "persons of interest" were detained, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Three teenagers – a 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl – were arrested after police said they were seen in a vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting. Their vehicle was stopped near 35th and Melvina. Police said a gun was recovered. The case will be reviewed by Milwaukee County prosecutors, police said.

Police said a Milwaukee man, 18, was shot and wounded around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD investigates

Authorities continue to seek suspects and information related to Wednesday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.