Milwaukee shootings: 2 wounded Tuesday in separate incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, May 31 responded to at least two separate shootings.

The shootings were the fourth and fifth, respectively, that police were called to in a span of less than 24 hours.

Humboldt and Pleasant

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's Lower East Side. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

41st and Villard

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded shortly before 4:30 p.m. He went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shootings is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The shootings continued a violent 24-hour stretch in the city. Monday, between approximately 5 p.m. and midnight, three separate victims – all Milwaukee men between the ages of 29 and 34 – were shot in three separate incidents near 76th and Congress, 57th and Appleton and Teutonia and Meinecke.