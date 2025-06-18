Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 4 people wounded near 10th and Mineral

Published  June 18, 2025 5:26am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near 10th and Mineral

The Brief

    • Four people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 17.
    • It happened around 8:45 p.m. near 10th and Mineral. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 17 left four people wounded. It happened near 10th and Mineral around 8:45 p.m. 

What we know:

Police say the victims, ranging in age from 26 to 34, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

