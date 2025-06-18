Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 4 people wounded near 10th and Mineral

article

The Brief Four people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 17. It happened around 8:45 p.m. near 10th and Mineral. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



What we know:

Police say the victims, ranging in age from 26 to 34, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.