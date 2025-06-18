Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 4 people wounded near 10th and Mineral
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 17 left four people wounded. It happened near 10th and Mineral around 8:45 p.m.
What we know:
Police say the victims, ranging in age from 26 to 34, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.