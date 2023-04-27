Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 3 wounded including 16-year-old

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings Thursday, April 27 left three people wounded – including a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the shooters in both cases were in their vehicles, and the victims were in vehicles of their own.

124th near County Line

Around 2:10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Police said the shooting was the result of road rage.

37th and Burnham

Two people – an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy – were shot around 2:40 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment; police described the 18-year-old's injuries as "serious."

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for the shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.