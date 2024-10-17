Milwaukee shooting, Adams and Armour; teen arrested

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy shot a 19-year-old in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17. Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. near Adams and Armour. The 15-year-old was arrested.



A 19-year-old was shot by a teenage boy in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. near Adams and Armour.

Police said a 15-year-old male intentionally fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The 15-year-old was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.