Milwaukee shooting, Adams and Armour; teen arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was shot by a teenage boy in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. near Adams and Armour.
Police said a 15-year-old male intentionally fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The 15-year-old was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.