Milwaukee shooting, Adams and Armour; teen arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
October 17, 2024
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was shot by a teenage boy in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. near Adams and Armour. 

Police said a 15-year-old male intentionally fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The 15-year-old was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.