Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 wounded

Two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday, July 16.

51st and Wright

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wound.

Officials said it appeared the victim was involved in a verbal argument with the shooter before the shooting occurred.

25th and Mineral

Around 2:30 a.m., a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman arrived at a hospital with wounds. Officials said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence related.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Sunday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.