Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 4 wounded

Two people are dead, and four people are wounded in multiple Milwaukee shootings Saturday, Aug. 5.

97th and Thurston shooting

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee man were shot around 12 a.m. They were all taken to a hospital where they are all expected to survive.

10th and Chambers

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.

15th and Orchard shooting

Around the same time, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man were shot and killed. Police said the two men died at the scene.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each of Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.