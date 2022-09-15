Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour

A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

About an hour later, police were called to the area near 91st and Appleton, where a woman, 20, was shot during a robbery. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.