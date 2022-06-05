Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 incidents

Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday night in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened near 26th and Mineral around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened around 8:15 near 29th and Vine. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man and a 22-year-old Milwaukee man were taken to the hospital with injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The third shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near 49th and Hadley. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital. A known suspect was arrested and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are still under investigation.

Advertisement

If you have any information on any of these incidents, you're urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.