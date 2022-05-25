Milwaukee shootings: 3 wounded; struck while inside vehicles

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. Three people were wounded, one seriously.

The first shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. near 48th and Clarke. The suspect(s) fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle, striking the victims. The victims, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.

They arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near 71st and Medford. The victim was in a vehicle when a suspect approached in another vehicle and fired several shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.