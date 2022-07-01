Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in separate incidents

Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened late Thursday, June 30.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was injured around 10:15 p.m. near 49th and Marion. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Scene near Palmer and Center

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was injured near Palmer and Center around 11:40 p.m. He is also expected to survive.

Police continue to seek suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.