Milwaukee shootings: 1 injured Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Fond du Lac Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was injured after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.