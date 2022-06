Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 12th and Walker around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.