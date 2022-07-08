Milwaukee shooting: Man injured on city's north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near Teutonia and Silver Spring around 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 8.
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries.
This investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.