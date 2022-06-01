Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old woman wounded near Palmer and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near Palmer and Chambers early on Wednesday, June 1.
Officials say the victim was outside a residence when shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. – and the woman was struck. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
Shooting incident near Palmer and Chambers, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.