Milwaukee shooting; 26-year-old woman wounded near Palmer and Chambers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting incident near Palmer and Chambers, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near Palmer and Chambers early on Wednesday, June 1.

Officials say the victim was outside a residence when shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. – and the woman was struck. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.