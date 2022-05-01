Milwaukee shooting: Woman injured near Vel R. Phillips and North

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Vel R. Phillips and North around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained serious injuries after being shot inside a residence. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Scene near Vel R. Phillips and North

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.