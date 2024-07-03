Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 27th and Clybourn; 1 injured

article

A 29-year-old was shot inside a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 3.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:22 p.m. near 27th and Clybourn.

The victim was in a vehicle when people in another vehicle fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.