Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 19-year-old wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 14, 2024 9:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near 42nd and Green Tree

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side wounded one person on Wednesday night, Aug. 14.

It happened on 42nd Street just north of Green Tree around 8:10 p.m. 

Police said the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.