Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 19-year-old wounded

A shooting on Milwaukee's north side wounded one person on Wednesday night, Aug. 14.

It happened on 42nd Street just north of Green Tree around 8:10 p.m.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.