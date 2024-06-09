1 person injured in overnight shooting in Milwaukee

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 9.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, a 24-year-old was shot in the area of 51st and Townsend.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.