Sherman and Center shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Oct. 22.

According to police, the woman arrived at a hospital for treatment after she was shot near Sherman and Center just before 3:30 p.m. Her injuries were non-fatal.

The shooting is the result of an argument, police said; they are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

