MPD: Shooting leaves 1 injured near Palmer and Burleigh

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Palmer and Burleigh early Wednesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the 16-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.