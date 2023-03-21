Muskego and Becher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side early Tuesday morning, March 21.
It happened near Muskego and Becher around 1:15 a.m. The 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.