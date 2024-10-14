Milwaukee shooting Monday, 1 injured near 60th and Townsend

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 14.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 11 a.m., a 25-year-old person was shot in the area of 60th and Townsend.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.