Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m.

The location of the incident is still being investigated.

The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.