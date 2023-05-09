Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 6th and Vliet

article

Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested, accused of shooting a man near 6th and Vliet Street on Tuesday afternoon, May 9.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. During an argument, the female suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him.

The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Shooting at 6th and Vliet, Milwaukee

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.