Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested, accused of shooting a man near 6th and Vliet Street on Tuesday afternoon, May 9.
Officials say the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. During an argument, the female suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him.
The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.