Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 1st and Locust

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 1st and Locust around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.