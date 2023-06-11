Milwaukee shooting, Kenosha man wounded

article

A 24-year-old Kenosha man was shot and wounded near Broadway and Michigan on Sunday morning, June 11.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.