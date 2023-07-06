Milwaukee shooting; Hopkins and Congress, 77-year-old man wounded

article

A 77-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on N. Hopkins Street just north of Congress on Thursday morning, July 6.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday – and was the result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officials are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.