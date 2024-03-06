Milwaukee shooting, Buffum and Burleigh; 1 injured

article

A 40-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 6.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. near Buffum and Burleigh.

A person of interest reportedly fired multiple shots from a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police said the 40-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.