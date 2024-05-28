Expand / Collapse search

69th and Florist shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

Published  May 28, 2024 10:36am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side left one person wounded on Tuesday morning, May 28.

It happened near 69th and Florist just before 5 a.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.