69th and Florist shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

A shooting on Milwaukee's north side left one person wounded on Tuesday morning, May 28.

It happened near 69th and Florist just before 5 a.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.