Milwaukee shooting, 67th and Mill, 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, June 19 near 67th Street and Mill Road. It happened around 7 p.m.

According to police, a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 46-year-old Milwaukee man were shooting at each other. The woman was taken to the hospital to have her injuries treated. She is expected to survive. The man was not injured.

Both were taken into custody. Two guns were recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.