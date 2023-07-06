Milwaukee shooting, 66th and Villard, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 5 near 66th and Villard. It happened around 11:43 p.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, but appear to be robbery related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.