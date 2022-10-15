Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 