Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.