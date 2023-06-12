Milwaukee shooting, 37th and Villard, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, June 11 near 37th and Villard. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.