Milwaukee shooting; 37th and Mt. Vernon, 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, they were called for a report of two people shot near 37th and Mt. Vernon.

One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital while the other person was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR.

The relationship between the two people is not known.

Shooting at 37th and Mt. Vernon, Milwaukee

