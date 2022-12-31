Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Melvina; 1 man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 37th and Melvina that sent a 45-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, Dec. 31.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



