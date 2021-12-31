Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Man shot, injured on south side

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 31.

According to Milwaukee police, the victim was shot near 37th and Frederica – a few blocks south of National Avenue – around 7:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

