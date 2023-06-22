Milwaukee shooting, 30th and Brown, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman, ages 54 and 34, were shot Thursday evening, June 22 near 30th and Brown.
Police said the shots were fired around 7 p.m.
The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.