Milwaukee shooting, 30th and Arthur, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday morning, July 5.

It happened near 30th and Arthur shortly after midnight.

Police say the 50-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a physical fight that occurred prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.