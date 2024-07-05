Milwaukee shooting, 30th and Arthur, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday morning, July 5.
It happened near 30th and Arthur shortly after midnight.
Police say the 50-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a physical fight that occurred prior to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.