Milwaukee shooting, 26th and National, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning, April 17.
It happened around 3:20 a.m. near 26th and National.
The victim, a 50-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.