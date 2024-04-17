Milwaukee shooting, 26th and National, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning, April 17.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. near 26th and National.

The victim, a 50-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.