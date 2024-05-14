Milwaukee shootings, 2 wounded in separate incidents

Two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, May 14.

25th and Capitol

A 51-year-old person was shot and wounded near 25th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, May 14.

Shooting near 25th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The victim suffered serious gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

23rd and Mineral

A 20-year-old person was shot and wounded near 23rd and Mineral on Milwaukee's south side around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they know who the shooter is – but do not have that person in custody.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.