Milwaukee shooting, 19th and North, result of domestic dispute

One person was wounded following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 19th and North.

A 42-year-old victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is the result of a domestic dispute, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.