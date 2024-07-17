Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 19th and North, result of domestic dispute

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 17, 2024 7:36am CDT
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 19th and North. 

A 42-year-old victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is the result of a domestic dispute, police say. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips