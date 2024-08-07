Milwaukee shooting near 19th and Congress, teen wounded

article

A teen was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

It happened near 19th and Congress shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.