Milwaukee shooting, 18th and North, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 9.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. near 18th and North.

Police say the 24-year-old victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot injury and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be robbery related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.