Milwaukee shooting, 16th and Keefe, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 9, 2024 5:49am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A shooting left one person wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 9.

It happened near 16th and Keefe around 2 a.m. 

Police say the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.