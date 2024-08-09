Milwaukee shooting, 16th and Keefe, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting left one person wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 9.
It happened near 16th and Keefe around 2 a.m.
Police say the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.